Friday Football Quiz, episode 137: Can you get 20 correct answers?

It's Friday, finally, so we have another FourFourTwo Friday Football Quiz just for you.

LAST WEEK'S (Image credit: Getty Images) FRIDAY FOOTBALL QUIZ Episode 136

As the extended international break comes to an end, we're shifting gear back to the bread and butter, the meat and drink, of the club game. To usher in the weekend, here's our latest Friday Football Quiz.

You know how it works. We've got 20 questions straight-up and your challenge is to answer them all. The Friday Football Quiz isn't complicated by a time limit, so get stuck in and go for accuracy over speed.

FourFourTwo has a growing vault of football quizzes for you to enjoy, all courtesy of Kwizly. We've picked out a handful of our favourites for you to have try after taking on this week's Friday Football Quiz, and they'll test your knowledge of football all over the world and at every level.

Something we love more than we should at FourFourTwo is football ephemera, the odds and sods that make the game a social, civic and cultural powerhouse as much as a lucrative global industry. We have some quizzes in that realm that we think you'll enjoy, including our new English football fanzines quiz and the Big Quiz of English Football Grounds.

European football is a rich quizzing seam too. Here are some very tricky quizzes to prove it. Can you name every team playing in the league phase of the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League this season? How about every team ever to have played in the Champions League under its current name, excluding qualifiers and play-offs?

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Do you want to dive into the details with us? Of course you do. We have quizzes for experts in the streets football won't forget, all-time sponsors of the EFL Trophy, brilliantly named football clubs and where they come from, and the nationalities of some Premier League players you might have forgotten.

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We've got plenty of crosswords to be getting on with too. The latest is FourFourTwo’s Weekend Crossword 74, which has clues on bridesmaids, play-offs and viral memes. Subscribe to our newsletter for your daily afternoon briefing of hand-picked trivia. To complete your transfer to terrace legend status, lock in your spot in The Club – our free membership hub where you can unlock secret hints for our hardest quizzes, climb global leaderboards, and debate the latest topics directly in the comments section.