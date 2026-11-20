Shall we kick off Friday with another round of football trivia questions to get the quiz pulse racing? Here's the new FourFourTwo Friday Football Quiz.

LAST WEEK'S (Image credit: Getty Images) FRIDAY FOOTBALL QUIZ Episode 141

With the November international break now fully in the rear-view mirror, club football is back and there's a new Friday Football Quiz to help whet your appetite.

There's nothing complicated about the format. There's no time limit for the Friday Football Quiz, which consists of 20 football trivia questions.

FourFourTwo has lots more football quizzes to keep you entertained and they're all courtesy of Kwizly. Once you've tackled this week's Friday Football Quiz, spend some time with some of these recommended quizzes.

If you're not ready to leave international football behind just yet, we have a rump of World Cup quizzes to test your memory. Let's get started with our Big Quiz of World Cup 1994 and these questions about the star players of World Cup 2002.

There are 70+ players who've won the Champions League since 1992 and also have a World Cup win to their names, either before 1992 or since. Can you name them all inside the time limit of 12 minutes?

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For more of a focus on the club game and a visual twist, why not give our cropped badges quiz a go? We've stripped a selection of team crests back to just a couple of key details and 10,000 pixels each. Can you still identify them?

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We have crosswords as well. The latest is FourFourTwo’s Weekend Crossword 79, which has clues on saints, sinners and the Puskas Award. Subscribe to our newsletter for your daily afternoon briefing of hand-picked trivia. To complete your transfer to terrace legend status, lock in your spot in The Club – our free membership hub where you can unlock secret hints for our hardest quizzes, climb global leaderboards, and debate the latest topics directly in the comments section.