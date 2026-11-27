Here's the new FourFourTwo Friday Football Quiz, a 20-question football trivia test to kick off the weekend in style.

LAST WEEK'S (Image credit: Getty Images) FRIDAY FOOTBALL QUIZ Episode 142

There's no shortage of football to enjoy at this time of the season and we have your weekly sprinkling of quiz questions to add to the fun.

The Friday Football Quiz has a straightforward format. With no time limit, we simply want you to answer our 20 football trivia questions.

FourFourTwo has many more football quizzes to keep you entertained and they're all courtesy of Kwizly. Once you've battled through this week's Friday Football Quiz, why not try some of these recommended quizzes on for size?

Since 1992, more than 70 players have become European champions with their clubs and were, or are now, world champions at international level too. Can you name every player ever to win both the Champions League and the World Cup?

Here are a couple for World Cup quizzing specialists. Our Big Quiz of World Cup 1994 will test your memory of the first time the tournament was played in the United States of America. Eight years later, it was hosted by Japan and South Korea. Can you name these star players of World Cup 2002?

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Another international football favourite of ours is this picture quiz. Some English players have made certain shirts and shirt numbers their own while on duty with the Three Lions, but can you tell us which players wore these England shirts?

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We have crosswords too. The latest is FourFourTwo’s Weekend Crossword 80, which has clues on gods, golds and codes. Subscribe to our newsletter for your daily afternoon briefing of hand-picked trivia. To complete your transfer to terrace legend status, lock in your spot in The Club – our free membership hub where you can unlock secret hints for our hardest quizzes, climb global leaderboards, and debate the latest topics directly in the comments section.