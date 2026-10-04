Pre-Match Poser no.47: Can you answer this elite-level football quiz question?

Can you tell us the answer to this quiz question?

Which country is missing from this list: England, France, Germany, Italy, Russia, Spain…?

We'll reveal the answer this time next week when we reach the next edition of The Pre-Match Poser – for now, here's the answer to last week's poser…



Q. What have Ademola Lookman, Alphonso Davies, Eusebio and (if we’re being picky) Sam Kerr all achieved that no South American player ever has?



A. Each won a continental Player of the Year gong, having been born on a different continent.

Wandsworth-born Nigeria international Ademola Lookman was CAF’s Player of the Year in 2024, following Canada captain Alphonso Davies (born in Ghana, Africa in a refugee camp) won the CONCACAF Men's Player of the Year award in 2021 and 2022.

Sam Kerr has been named AFC Women’s Player of the Year twice (in 2017 and 2023): yes, Kerr was born in Australia while winning an award is organised by the Asian Football Confederation – but also yes, Australia is in the AFC (hence why we said “if we’re being picky”).

The Ballon d’Or, meanwhile, was only open to European players when Eusebio won it in 1965 – with Portugal legend born in Mozambique, in Africa.

While you're musing on this week's pre-match poser, we have many more quizzes to tackle, courtesy of Kwizly?

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Premier League fanciers will have no trouble identifying the nationalities of these 20 players and might even make a decent fist of naming the 50 most expensive signings ever made by Manchester United.

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Further afield, we'd like to challenge you to name every team competing in the league phase of this season's Champions League, Europa League and Conference League. 108 answers to get on that one.

We also want you to name every team ever to have played in the Champions League group stage, first round or league phase, but you're honestly better off just doing the Big Quiz of English Football Grounds.

Love a football crossword too? Course you do. Get your brain around FourFourTwo’s Weekend Crossword 72, where you'll find clues on Buccaneers, pirates, vikings and much more.

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