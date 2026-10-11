Pre-Match Poser no.48: Can you answer this elite-level football quiz question?

Can you tell us the answer to this quiz question?

Miroslav Klose is the obvious answer – but Stern John, Angelos Charisteas, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Xherdan Shaqiri are all other examples. What is it?

We'll reveal the answer this time next week when we reach the next edition of The Pre-Match Poser – for now, here's the answer to last week's poser…



Q. Which country is missing from this list: England, France, Germany, Italy, Russia, Spain…?



A. It’s Switzerland. This is a list of every country with at least one city that has hosted both the European Cup/Champions League final and the World Cup final, and Bern’s Wankdorf Stadium hosted the 1954 World Cup final and the 1961 European Cup final.

The other cities to have done it are London, Paris, Munich, Berlin, Rome, Moscow and Madrid.

While you're chewing on this week's pre-match poser, we have many more quizzes to keep the trivia juices flowing, courtesy of Kwizly?

Can you name every nation to have beaten England in any men's World Cup since 1950 and every Premier League player to have won the World Cup? How about every male footballer with 100+ international caps and at least one in the World Cup?

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Elsewhere, can you pick the right player 10 times over in our Messi or Ronaldo quiz and tell us which international centurions have played in the Premier League? 108 answers for this next one: Can you name every team competing in the league phase of this season's Champions League, Europa League and Conference League?

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We also have a quiz for football supporter culture true believers. Can you match these 20 football fanzines with the English clubs whose supporters they serve or served?

Love a football crossword too? So do we, so we'd encourage you to take a crack at FourFourTwo’s Weekend Crossword 73, where you'll find clues on lions, tigers, bears and much more.

Make sure to subscribe to our newsletter for your daily briefing of hand-picked trivia and tactical analysis and then join The Club, our free membership hub that serves as your digital dugout, where you can unlock secret hints for our hardest quizzes, climb global leaderboards, and debate the latest topics directly in the comments section.