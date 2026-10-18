Pre-Match Poser no.49: Can you answer this elite-level football quiz question?

Can you tell us the answer to this quiz question?

Give us a club that could come next in the sequence: Charlton Athletic, Bradford City, Bournemouth, Dagenham & Redbridge, Crystal Palace, Leicester City…

We'll reveal the answer this time next week when we reach the next edition of The Pre-Match Poser – for now, here's the answer to last week's poser…



Q. Miroslav Klose is the obvious answer – but Stern John, Angelos Charisteas, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Xherdan Shaqiri are all other examples. What is it?



A. They all scored more goals for their country than they did for any club they played for. Klose netted a whopping 71 international goals, including a bunch at the World Cup that you might have heard about.

John, who counts a number of English clubs among his former employers, scored 70 times for Trinidad & Tobago, while Charisteas scored 25 times for Greece and never managed to match that total elsewhere.

Ukraine's Zinchenko isn't a scorer but does have 12 international goals to his name, eight more than the total number of league goals he's scored in his entire club career.

But Shaqiri will drop off this list imminently when he scores a couple more goals for Basel. Indeed, there's an argument his two spells at FCB combined exclude him anyway.

While you're chewing on this week's pre-match poser, we have many more quizzes to keep the trivia juices flowing, courtesy of Kwizly?

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Can you name every team competing in the league phase of the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League this season before getting your teeth into our Big Quiz of English Football Grounds?

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Elsewhere we have a quiz that's all about matching 20 football fanzines with the English clubs whose supporters they serve or served over the decades of fanzine culture right up to the modern day.

We also want you to name some competition sponsors. Firstly, can you name every sponsor ever to have had its name on the League Cup? Secondly, can you name every title sponsor of the EFL Trophy?

We're keen on crosswords too. If you are in the same boat, try your luck with FourFourTwo’s Weekend Crossword 74, where you'll find clues on bridesmaids, play-offs viral memes and much more.

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