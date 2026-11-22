Can you tell us the answer to this quiz question?

Which player comes next in the sequence? Alexander Hleb, Robert Pires, Dennis Bergkamp, Kolo Toure, Thierry Henry, Robert Pires, Thierry Henry, Thierry Henry, Thierry Henry…

We'll reveal the answer this time next week when we reach the next edition of The Pre-Match Poser – for now, here's the answer to last week's poser…



Q. Only 10 managers have ever had it. Brian Clough was the first, Sir Alex Ferguson was the longest, Sean Dyche and Eddie Howe were the last Englishmen, and Mikel Arteta is one of three Arsenal managers. What are we talking about?



A. The title of being the longest-serving manager in the Premier League.

Clough went into the first Prem season having been Nottingham Forest boss since the 1970s; Fergie took the title in February 1995 and held onto it until his retirement in May 2013; Eddie Howe had the title at Bournemouth before leaving, when Sean Dyche took it over; and Arteta has followed Arsene Wenger and George Graham to become the longest-serving in the Premier League today.

If this week's Pre-Match Poser has inspired you to take on a few more quizzes, here are some recommendations to try next, all courtesy of Kwizly.

We'll begin with a straightforward premise but some tricky answers. International football is an increasingly rich cultural tapestry, with many players now playing for the national teams of countries other than the ones where they were born. Can you identify the nations where these World Cup stars were born?

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Here are a couple of picture quizzes. Our Premier League Years quiz will test your knowledge of major top-flight moments and the seasons in which they occurred, while you'll really need to know your club badges in order to score well in our cropped badges quiz.

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We have crosswords, too. Try your hand at our latest in the form of FourFourTwo’s Weekend Crossword 79, where you'll find clues on saints, sinners and the Puskas Award.

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