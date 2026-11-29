Can you tell us the answer to this quiz question?

The biggest standouts were a 10-1 scoreline, four red cards, two players scoring four goals each, and another getting a hat-trick in under three minutes. When did this happen?

We'll reveal the answer this time next week when we reach the next edition of The Pre-Match Poser – for now, here's the answer to last week's poser…



Q. Which player comes next in the sequence? Alexander Hleb, Robert Pires, Dennis Bergkamp, Kolo Toure, Thierry Henry, Robert Pires, Thierry Henry, Thierry Henry, Thierry Henry…



A. It’s Viktor Gyokeres. These are the last 10 players to score at Highbury for the Gunners – the first nine came at Arsenal’s Highbury, with Gyokeres netting against Fleetwood Town at their Highbury Stadium in the League Cup defeat in October 2026.

If this week's Pre-Match Poser has given you a taste for more quizzes, here are some recommendations to try next, all courtesy of Kwizly.

Let's get you started with our Big Manchester United crossword and this picture quiz that asks you to identify some of the most famous World Cup stadiums. We also want you to name every player to have won the World Cup and the Champions League since 1992.

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Keeping on track with the World Cup theme, here are some more favourites. Can you identify the nations where these World Cup players were born and name these stars of World Cup 2002?

We have crosswords, too. The latest is FourFourTwo’s Weekend Crossword 81, where you'll find clues on Ones, Twos and Threes.

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