Quickfire Quiz 216: Can you answer 10 questions in 90 seconds?

Here's a brand spanking new FourFourTwo Quickfire Quiz. We have 10 tricky trivia questions. You have 90 seconds to answer them all.

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FourFourTwo has lots more football quizzes and they're all courtesy of Kwizly. We'll start with a dive into football history. 80 years ago, the game was emerging from the interruption of war. We want you to name every club to have participated in the top division of English men's football since 1945.

Keeping it in England, we've got a selection of questions about the great Premier League's one-club wonders and a particularly devious Big Quiz of English Football Grounds for you to get stuck into.

For supporter culture enthusiasts, we've got a simple task that's difficult to achieve. Let's see how many of these football fanzines you can match to the clubs they serve or served.

We also want you to tell us which countries these fantastically named football clubs are from and the nationalities of all 20 of these Premier League footballers past and present.

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Do you have 30 minutes to spend on the most frustrating experience of your life? We've got you covered, in the form of a football quiz with more than 1,000 correct answers. Can you name every team to have ever competed in the Champions League?

We have puzzles too. Our Weekend Crossword is a regular football teaser for your Sunday, and remember to sign up to the newsletter for more quizzes in your inbox. Don't forget to join The Club for free additional membership benefits!