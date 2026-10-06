Quickfire Quiz 217: Can you answer 10 questions in 90 seconds?

You know how the FourFourTwo Quickfire Quiz works by now. 10 questions at nine seconds apiece on average, and 90 seconds to snaffle the full decet.

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FourFourTwo has lots more football quizzes and they're all courtesy of Kwizly. First, let's tackle 15 questions about the 2016-17 season in the Premier League and try to name every player to have scored a hat-trick in the Premier League. Good luck getting into the high scores on that one.

Next, we want you to have a crack at identifying these pointlessly edited football club badges and answer some questions about the streets football won't forget.

If Gunners transfers are your niche area of expertise, you'll be able to name most, if not all, of Arsenal's 50 most expensive signings ever. If you get the lot, you might spot some spending patterns over time. What a bonus!

Eyes bigger than your quizzing stomach? Let's find out how many of the 1,000+ answers you get on this one: Can you name every team to have ever played in the group stage, league phase or first round of the Champions League?

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Last but not least, let's bring that one up to date. Can you name every club competing in the league phase of the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League this season?

We have puzzles too. Our Weekend Crossword is a regular football teaser for your Sunday, and remember to sign up to the newsletter for more quizzes in your inbox. Don't forget to join The Club for free additional membership benefits!