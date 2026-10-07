Quickfire Quiz 218: Can you answer 10 questions in 90 seconds?

It's time for a new FourFourTwo Quickfire Quiz to find out whether you can match football trivia chops with speed of thought. 10 questions in 90 seconds. Go!

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FourFourTwo has many more football quizzes, all courtesy of Kwizly. First, we'll ask you to name every one of the 108 teams competing in the league phase of this season's Champions League, Europa League and Conference League.

Manchester United have consistently been one of the wealthiest and most successful clubs in England, and powerful in the transfer market to boot. Can you name the 50 most expensive signings ever made by the Red Devils?

We haven't worked out which club has the biggest gap between the top few transfer fees they've paid out and the rest, but there's a good chance it's United's bitter rivals. Can you name Liverpool's 50 most expensive signings?

Football isn't really about transfers, of course. It's a phenomenon of community and social cohesion and tension, and it's geographically rooted. These are our cathedrals. Tackle our Big Quiz of English Football Grounds to find out how much you know about them.

Lastly for now, this is our biggest ever quiz. We'll take high scores on this one because you're not getting them all and you really shouldn't want to. Can you name every team ever to have played in the league phase, group stage or first round of the Champions League?

We have puzzles too. Our Weekend Crossword is a regular football teaser for your Sunday, and remember to sign up to the newsletter for more quizzes in your inbox. Don't forget to join The Club for free additional membership benefits!