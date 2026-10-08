Quickfire Quiz 219: Can you answer 10 questions in 90 seconds?

Well, hello there. It's time to spend 90 seconds of your day answered 10 football trivia questions in the new FourFourTwo Quickfire Quiz.

PLAY MORE (Image credit: Future) QUICKFIRE QUIZ Play more Quickfire Quizzes

FourFourTwo has many more football quizzes and they're all courtesy of Kwizly. Football is a community affair and the stadium is church, pub and local shop all rolled into one. Our Big Quiz of English Football Grounds will ask you about some of the biggest and best.

Two of England's top clubs and bitter rivals have adopted different approaches in the transfer market over the decades but both have brought in some seriously valuable players and paid through the nose to get them.

Here's what you need to do. We want you to name Liverpool's 50 most expensive signings and the 50 most expensive signings ever made by Manchester United. That's it. 100 players and plenty of them are very memorable.

To bring it right up to date and expand our horizons a little, we're off to Europe. We want you to name every one of the 108 teams competing in the league phase of this season's Champions League, Europa League and Conference League.

Finally, let's see how you get on with our biggest ever quiz. Can you name every team ever to have played in the league phase, group stage or first round of the Champions League?

We have puzzles too. Our Weekend Crossword is a regular football teaser for your Sunday, and remember to sign up to the newsletter for more quizzes in your inbox. Don't forget to join The Club for free additional membership benefits!