Quickfire Quiz 220: Can you answer 10 questions in 90 seconds?

It's a new FourFourTwo Quickfire Quiz. You're already familiar with how it works: You simply need to type in the answers to 10 questions in 90 seconds. Knowing the answers in the first place is the difficult bit.

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FourFourTwo has many more football quizzes and they're all courtesy of Kwizly. First up, let's see if you can answer 15 questions about the 2016-17 season in the Premier League and name every player to have scored a hat-trick in the Premier League.

If you know your Gunners transfer history, you'll be a full-on whizz when it comes to naming Arsenal's 50 most expensive signings ever. They've spent some decent money over the years but can you remember who they spent it on?

Here's a fun one. We want you to have a go at identifying these pointlessly edited football club badges and then to answer some questions about the streets football won't forget.

Those are mere snappy quizzes. Let's find out how many of the 1,000+ answers you get on this one: Can you name every team to have ever played in the group stage, league phase or first round of the Champions League?

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Finally, let's bring Europe up to date. Can you name every club competing in the league phase of the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League this season?

We have puzzles too. Our Weekend Crossword is a regular football teaser for your Sunday, and remember to sign up to the newsletter for more quizzes in your inbox. Don't forget to join The Club for free additional membership benefits!