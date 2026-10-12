Quickfire Quiz 221: Can you answer 10 questions in 90 seconds?

10 tricky football trivia questions to answer in just 90 seconds. Another FourFourTwo Quickfire Quiz? It must be... and it is!

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FourFourTwo has an almost bottomless supply of football quizzes, all courtesy of Kwizly. For starters, let's see whether you can name every one of the 108 teams competing in the league phase of this season's Champions League, Europa League and Conference League.

Football is a game rooted in community and social history. It's a part of the experience that's impossible to get from watching on TV but unavoidable when you attend matches in person. Our Big Quiz of English Football Grounds is very tough either way.

Do you fancy your chances against our biggest ever quiz? Nobody is completing this one but getting way up into the high hundreds is definitely achievable if you have 30 minutes to dedicate to it. Can you name every team ever to have played in the league phase, group stage or first round of the Champions League?

We have quizzes for transfer enthusiasts too. If you really know your stuff, show us you're serious by naming the 50 most expensive signings ever made by bitter rivals Manchester United and Liverpool.

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Here's one more for now. Sorry to scratch at a fresh scab, but can you name every nation ever to have beaten England at the men's World Cup?

We have puzzles too. Our Weekend Crossword is a regular football teaser for your Sunday, and remember to sign up to the newsletter for more quizzes in your inbox. Don't forget to join The Club for free additional membership benefits!