Quickfire Quiz 222: Can you answer 10 questions in 90 seconds?

Now then. Have you got the football quizzing skills to pay the bills? Let's find out! It's another FourFourTwo Quickfire Quiz – 10 trivia questions to answer in just 90 seconds.

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FourFourTwo has many more football quizzes and they're all courtesy of Kwizly. Let's begin with our biggest ever quiz. Can you name every team ever to have played in the league phase, group stage or first round of the Champions League? (You can't.)

If you're looking for something a bit more sensible, we have this related quiz to take on too. We want you to name every one of the 108 teams competing in the league phase of this season's Champions League, Europa League and Conference League.

Our Big Quiz of English Football Grounds will ask you some questions about the football stadiums we consider our homes, not to mention places of secular worship and the great sporting amphitheatres of our time. You'll really need to know your stuff to crack that one.

Transfer expert? We've got your covered too. We simply want you to name Liverpool's 50 most expensive signings and the 50 most expensive signings ever made by Manchester United.

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One for the road? If you insist. England went out of the World Cup in heartbreaking circumstances a few months ago, but how much can you remember about the many decades of exits that preceded 2026? We want you to name every nation to have beaten England at the World Cup.

We have puzzles too. Our Weekend Crossword is a regular football teaser for your Sunday, and remember to sign up to the newsletter for more quizzes in your inbox. Don't forget to join The Club for free additional membership benefits!