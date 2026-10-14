Quickfire Quiz 223: Can you answer 10 questions in 90 seconds?

It's hard work but at least it doesn't take long. The FourFourTwo Quickfire Quiz is 10 trivia questions long and you need to answer them all in just 90 seconds.

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FourFourTwo has loads more football quizzes and they're all courtesy of Kwizly. First up today, let's find out how much you know about the Associate Members' Cup. Yes, that's right. The Associate Members' Cup. (It's the EFL Trophy.)

Next, we've got a four-minute wonder that simply asks you to tell us every player ever to have been shown three red cards in a single Premier League season. A couple of tap-ins, sure, but there are also a few that will take something special to beat the goalkeeper from there.

The wounds of the World Cup are still raw and naming the team who knocked England out is as easy as it gets, but can you do the same for every World Cup before 2026 too? How about every team to have beaten England in any World Cup match since their debut tournament in 1950?

Sticking with the World Cup and indeed the Premier League, this quiz brings them together. Can you name every Premier League player ever to have won the World Cup while playing in England's top division?

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If you've still got some quizzing appetite left, here's a tasty dessert course. We have several questions, each with just two possible answers and a simple multiple choice decision to make: Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo?

We have puzzles too. Our Weekend Crossword is a regular football teaser for your Sunday, and remember to sign up to the newsletter for more quizzes in your inbox. Don't forget to join The Club for free additional membership benefits!