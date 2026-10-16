Quickfire Quiz 225: Can you answer 10 questions in 90 seconds?

What better way to kick off your weekend quizzing than with a Friday FourFourTwo Quickfire Quiz? You have just 90 seconds to answer 10 football trivia questions.

PLAY MORE (Image credit: Future) QUICKFIRE QUIZ Play more Quickfire Quizzes

FourFourTwo has loads of football quizzes, all courtesy of Kwizly. First up, we want you to name every one of the 108 teams competing in the league phase of this season's Champions League, Europa League and Conference League.

Nobody is going to complete our biggest ever quiz but you have 30 minutes to rack up a high score and you can colour us impressed if you get up into the high hundreds. Can you name every team ever to have played in the league phase, group stage or first round of the Champions League?

Our Big Quiz of English Football Grounds will test your knowledge of England's cathedrals of football – a good memory for stadiums, stands and street names will give you a head-start on this one.

Next, can you name every nation ever to have beaten England at the men's World Cup? That's not just the teams who've sent the Three Lions packing from the tournament, but every team to have beaten them in the group stage too.

Get the FourFourTwo Ultimate Quiz Book $17.99 View

Finally, here's another type of quickfire quiz. Can you name every sponsor of the EFL Trophy in its entire history? It's got a brand new one, so that should be a good way in. Good luck!

We have puzzles too. Our Weekend Crossword is a regular football teaser for your Sunday, and remember to sign up to the newsletter for more quizzes in your inbox. Don't forget to join The Club for free additional membership benefits!