Quickfire Quiz 226: Can you answer 10 questions in 90 seconds?

Here we are then. A new week, and a new FourFourTwo Quickfire Quiz to tickle your trivia tastebuds. You know the deal: 10 football questions to answer in just 90 seconds.

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FourFourTwo has many more football quizzes, all courtesy of Kwizly. Australian's A-League returned at the end of last week, and a lot of fun it is too. But do you know who played? We want you to name every team competing in A-League Men in 2026-27.

Next, let's pick at the scab of World Cup misery. You won't have much trouble remembering who knocked England out of the World Cup this year, but can you name every nation ever to beat the Three Lions in a World Cup match?

Back in England itself, how's your memory? Let's go back a decade and find out how you get on when we ask you to name the top goalscorer of every Premier League team in the 2016-17 season.

If you fancy going back even further, we've got a nasty little teaser for you. Can you name every player ever to have been sent off three times in a single Premier League season? There aren't many of them, but don't think for a second that it's any easier for that fact.

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More familiar with the stands and streets than what happens between the white lines? Our fanzines quiz will challenge you to connect 20 football fanzines with the English clubs they serve or served.

We have puzzles too. Our Weekend Crossword is a regular football teaser for your Sunday, and remember to sign up to the newsletter for more quizzes in your inbox. Don't forget to join The Club for free additional membership benefits!