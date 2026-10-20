Quickfire Quiz 227: Can you answer 10 questions in 90 seconds?

You know by now how the FourFourTwo Quickfire Quiz works. There are 10 questions to answer and a time limit of just 90 seconds. Here's a new one to put you through your paces.

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FourFourTwo has lots more football quizzes and they're all courtesy of Kwizly. If you know you're Premier League history, here are a couple you'll enjoy. First, can you name every player ever to have been sent off three times in a single Premier League season?

Next, we're taking you back 10 seasons to find out whether you can get all 20 when we ask you to name the top goalscorer of every Premier League team in the 2016-17 season.

World Cup experts will make light of this quiz about England's dreaming, and not the good kind. Can you name every nation ever to beat the Three Lions in a World Cup match?

We also have this fanzines quiz, which will challenge you to name 20 English football clubs based on the titles of some of their most popular, most historic and most revered fan publications.

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Over on the other side of the world, the always entertaining A-League is back. If you want to see early goals, Australia is the place to be. But can you name every team competing in A-League Men in 2026-27?

We have puzzles too. Our Weekend Crossword is a regular football teaser for your Sunday, and remember to sign up to the newsletter for more quizzes in your inbox. Don't forget to join The Club for free additional membership benefits!