Quickfire Quiz 228: Can you answer 10 questions in 90 seconds?

It's time for a new FourFourTwo Quickfire Quiz. Join us to answer 10 football trivia questions in just 90 seconds. Good luck!

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FourFourTwo has lots more football quizzes courtesy of Kwizly. Here's another quick one for you, but you'll need to know your English football in some depth to get a full house. We simply want you to name every sponsor of the EFL Trophy.

Next, we want you to name every Premier League player ever to have won the World Cup. Why don't you name every nation ever to have knocked England out of the World Cup while you're at it?

Combining the domestic and international games once more, let's see whether you're an aficionado of centurions. Can you name every player to have played 100 or more times for his country and at least once in the Premier League?

You'll enjoy this little fizzer. We've come up with some questions and facts. All you need to do is pick the right one out of just two choices in our Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo quiz.

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Finally for now, try this one on for size. We've picked out 20 of our favourite football club names from around the world. Can you tell us which country each one of them is from?

We have puzzles too. Our Weekend Crossword is a regular football teaser for your Sunday, and remember to sign up to the newsletter for more quizzes in your inbox. Don't forget to join The Club for free additional membership benefits!