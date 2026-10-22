Quickfire Quiz 229: Can you answer 10 questions in 90 seconds?

Would you like a new FourFourTwo Quickfire Quiz? We hope so, because that's what you're getting. 10 football trivia questions. 90 seconds to answer them.

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FourFourTwo has a bunch more football quizzes courtesy of Kwizly. First up, we're off to the Premier League to ask you to identify the nationalities of 20 players of various degrees of repute.

Here's one for badge experts. Our twisted badge quiz takes some famous club and country crests and gives each one a most unwelcome lick of paint - not to mention removing the identifying features. Can you still recognise them?

Next, you know that we know that you know all about the footballers the streets won't forget. They're not the streets we're interested in for the purposes of this quiz. We want to know whether you know about the streets football won't forget.

The European club competitions are well underway now and we have a chunky quiz that challenges you to name every club competing in the league phase of the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League this season.

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If you've spent a lifetime traipsing around, up, down and across England to go to football matches, you'll have a big advantage when you take on our Big Quiz of English Football Grounds.

We have puzzles too. Our Weekend Crossword is a regular football teaser for your Sunday, and remember to sign up to the newsletter for more quizzes in your inbox. Don't forget to join The Club for free additional membership benefits!