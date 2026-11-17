It has 10 football trivia questions. It has a time limit of 90 seconds. It has to be a brand new FourFourTwo Quickfire Quiz.

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FourFourTwo has a huge collection of football quizzes and it's all courtesy of Kwizly. After you've tackled today's Quickfire Quiz and maybe even a couple more, here are some of our recent quizzes to really put you through your paces.

First, we have a badge quiz with a twist. Our cropped badge quiz challenges you to identify some famous club and country team crests from just 10,000 pixels of visual information. There are no obscure badges in there, just the cruel sadism of the scissors.

We also have some new World Cup-related quizzes. Let's get right to them; there's no point hanging around, is there? Can you name every player to have won the World Cup and Champions League since 1992? How about all 16 stadiums that hosted matches at World Cup 2026?

Fans of the three promoted clubs currently competing in England's top division will have the best chance of performing well with this next little lot, which offers questions on Ipswich Town, Hull City and Coventry City in the Premier League.

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Premier League memory monsters will have a field day with this one. Our Premier League Years picture quiz will present you with photographs of 10 famous or infamous moments from the modern era of the top flight. All you need to do is select the correct season from the given options.

We have puzzles too. Our Weekend Crossword is a regular football teaser for your Sunday, and remember to sign up to the newsletter for more quizzes in your inbox. Don't forget to join The Club for free additional membership benefits!