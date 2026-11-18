The new FourFourTwo Quickfire Quiz is here, piping hot and oven-fresh. Answer these 10 football trivia questions in just 90 seconds.

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FourFourTwo has many more football quizzes, all courtesy of Kwizly. The Quickfire Quiz is just an appetiser and we've picked out a few of our favourite main courses to get your teeth into next. Let's see how you get on.

With every major summer tournament that passes, international football is becoming more and more dynamic in terms of the backgrounds of the players. Can you identify the nations where these World Cup stars were born? Watch out for red herrings in this one!

Winning the World Cup is still the pinnacle of the sport for any international footballer. Becoming a European champion at club level is the closest equivalent, but can you name every player to have won both the World Cup and the rebranded Champions League?

How much can you remember about the latest World Cup? A few months later, we want to know whether you can name all 16 stadiums that hosted matches at World Cup 2026 in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

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Here's a picture quiz to end on. If you fancy yourself a knower of football club badges, spend a few minutes with our cropped badge quiz and identify a selection of badges that have been chopped right down to just a tiny square.

We have puzzles too. Our Weekend Crossword is a regular football teaser for your Sunday, and remember to sign up to the newsletter for more quizzes in your inbox. Don't forget to join The Club for free additional membership benefits!