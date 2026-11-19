Can you answer football trivia questions in just nine seconds? That's the challenge you face for each of the 10 questions in the FourFourTwo Quickfire Quiz.

PLAY MORE (Image credit: Future) QUICKFIRE QUIZ Play more Quickfire Quizzes

FourFourTwo has lots more football quizzes, all courtesy of Kwizly. After powering your way through 10 questions, try out some of these. The time limits are a little more leisurely but there's nothing easy to go at here.

We'll begin with a picture quiz. Expert club badge spotters know the full versions of these crests almost by instinct, so we've upped the degree of difficulty by carving them down and removing some key details. How will you fare with our cropped badge quiz?

It doesn't get much better for a professional footballer than winning the World Cup or the Champions League. 73 players have done both – specifically, they've won the World Cup in any year and the Champions League since it became the Champions League. Can you name every player to have won both the World Cup and the Champions League?

Sticking with the World Cup for now, many of its star players were born in countries other than the ones they've represented on the biggest stage the game has to offer. Can you identify the nations where these World Cup stars were born?

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Have you kept your memories of the latest World Cup fresh? Feels like a long time ago now, doesn't it? Can you name all 16 stadiums that hosted matches at World Cup 2026 in the United States, Canada and Mexico?

We have puzzles too. Our Weekend Crossword is a regular football teaser for your Sunday, and remember to sign up to the newsletter for more quizzes in your inbox. Don't forget to join The Club for free additional membership benefits!