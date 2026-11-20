Welcome, friends, to a milestone football trivia challenge. FourFourTwo Quickfire Quiz number 250 works exactly like the 249 before it: 10 questions to answer and 90 seconds to answer them.

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FourFourTwo has lots more football quizzes, all courtesy of Kwizly. Let's start you off with our cropped badge quiz, which asks you to identify some famous football club and country crests from just a few tiny details each.

Here's another picture quiz. We've selected some of our favourite famous Premier League moments for a Premier League Years quiz. Using just a photograph of each one, you need to identify the season in which it took place.

Are you a Premier League expert or a fan of one of the three promoted clubs playing in it this season? We have specific quizzes covering Ipswich Town, Hull City and Coventry City in the Premier League.

We'll keep it modern for the next quiz recommendation, which simply asks you to name all 16 stadiums that hosted matches at World Cup 2026 in the United States, Canada and Mexico. You'll need to know their sponsored names, stripped by FIFA for the occasion.

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There have been 18 World Cup tournaments since the creation of the Ballon d'Or, and it's only right to ask you to name the corresponding winners. So, let's! Can you name the winner of the Ballon d'Or in every World Cup year?

We have puzzles too. Our Weekend Crossword is a regular football teaser for your Sunday, and remember to sign up to the newsletter for more quizzes in your inbox. Don't forget to join The Club for free additional membership benefits!