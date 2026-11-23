We begin the week with a brand new FourFourTwo Quickfire Quiz. All we're asking for is the answers to 10 football trivia questions and 90 seconds of your time.

PLAY MORE (Image credit: Future) QUICKFIRE QUIZ Play more Quickfire Quizzes

FourFourTwo has lots more football quizzes, all courtesy of Kwizly. We'll start with our cropped badge quiz. We want you to identify some famous football club and country crests from just a few tiny details each.

If you like picture quizzes, you're in luck. We've picked out some of our favourite famous Premier League moments for a Premier League Years quiz. You need to identify the seasons in which these matches occurred, with a single photograph of each one to clue you in.

As we approach the end of the year, we're looking back to the summer for this one. Can you name all 16 stadiums that hosted matches at World Cup 2026 in the United States, Canada and Mexico? You'll need to know the official sponsored names that were stripped by FIFA for the tournament.

We also have specific quizzes covering Ipswich Town, Hull City and Coventry City in the Premier League. Are they best suited to fans of those clubs? There's only one way to find out!

Get the FourFourTwo Ultimate Quiz Book $17.99 View

Here's a last quiz for now. How much can you remember about World Cup 2002, when the greatest show on earth took over Japan and South Korea? Our picture quiz simply challenges you to identify some of the stars of the tournament.

We have puzzles too. Our Weekend Crossword is a regular football teaser for your Sunday, and remember to sign up to the newsletter for more quizzes in your inbox. Don't forget to join The Club for free additional membership benefits!