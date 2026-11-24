What better way to spend the next 90 seconds than trying your hand at the latest FourFourTwo Quickfire Quiz. There are 10 questions to answer, so you'll have nine seconds on average to get each one.

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FourFourTwo has lots more football quizzes, all courtesy of Kwizly. We'll get started in Japan and South Korea, where the World Cup was held all the way back in 2002. Our World cup 2002 picture quiz asks you to identify some of the stars of the tournament.

Sticking with the World Cup, how will you fare with these? Can you identify the nations in which these World Cup players were born and name every player to have won the World Cup (ever) and the Champions League (since it's been the Champions League)?

How about a couple more picture quizzes? Firstly, we've reduced some club and country crests to a few key details in our cropped badges quiz. Next, can you identify the correct seasons in our Premier League Years picture quiz?

Only a handful of players have received three red cards in a single Premier League season. It's quite an achievement. But can you name them all?

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Here's a test of your global football trivia chops. Our sport is a weird and wonderful world, seldom let down by its curious knack for language or flavour for the unusual. This quiz lives in that realm: Which countries are these brilliantly named football clubs from?

We have puzzles too. Our Weekend Crossword is a regular football teaser for your Sunday, and remember to sign up to the newsletter for more quizzes in your inbox. Don't forget to join The Club for free additional membership benefits!