What has 10 football trivia questions and a time limit of 90 seconds? This guy! It's the brand new FourFourTwo Quickfire Quiz.

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FourFourTwo has a seriously chunky collection of football quizzes and they're all courtesy of Kwizly. After you've taken on today's Quickfire Quiz, here are some of our recent quizzes that come with our recommendation.

First up, here's a badge quiz with a difference. Our cropped badge quiz challenges you to identify some famous club and country team crests from just a tiny square of each one. All of them are gettable but you might need to be a true expert in the form if you want to bag 100 percent.

We have some new World Cup quizzes too, so let's get your cracking on with a couple of our favourites. First, can you name every player to have won the World Cup and Champions League since 1992? How about all 16 stadiums that hosted matches at World Cup 2026?

Do you support one of the three promoted clubs currently competing in England's top division? Perfect! You'll have the best chance of performing well at least one of these quizzes, each of which offers questions on Ipswich Town, Hull City or Coventry City in their days as a Premier League club.

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If you fancy another picture quiz, here's one for Premier League experts and fans with an eye for significant incidents of the past. Our Premier League Years picture quiz will serve up some photographs of 10 famous moments and all you need to do is tell us which season each one originated from.

We have puzzles too. Our Weekend Crossword is a regular football teaser for your Sunday, and remember to sign up to the newsletter for more quizzes in your inbox. Don't forget to join The Club for free additional membership benefits!