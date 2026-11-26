The new FourFourTwo Quickfire Quiz is here, ready for your eyes and brainballs. Answer these 10 football trivia questions in just 90 seconds.

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FourFourTwo has lots more football quizzes, all courtesy of Kwizly. The Quickfire Quiz is just a taste and we've picked out a few of our favourite recent quizzes to get stuck into next. Good luck!

As every new major summer tournament passes, international football is becoming more and more varied in terms of the backgrounds of the players. Can you identify the nations where these World Cup stars were born? We've included a few naughty red herrings in this one to see if we can catch you out.

Winning the World Cup is still the pinnacle of the sport for any international footballer, of course, but becoming a European champion is the closest equivalent at club level. Can you name every player to have won both the World Cup and the rebranded Champions League?

More recently, how much can you remember about the latest World Cup? A few months after the curtain came down, we want to know whether you can name all 16 stadiums that hosted matches at World Cup 2026 in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

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We'll end with a picture quiz. Do you know your club crests? Our cropped badge quiz will test you to the limit by asking you to identify a selection of badges that have been sliced right down to just a tiny square each.

We have puzzles too. Our Weekend Crossword is a regular football teaser for your Sunday, and remember to sign up to the newsletter for more quizzes in your inbox. Don't forget to join The Club for free additional membership benefits!