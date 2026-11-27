Let's start another quizzing day with a brand new FourFourTwo Quickfire Quiz. The format's as straightforward as can be. You have 90 seconds to answer 10 football trivia questions.

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FourFourTwo has loads more football quizzes and they're all courtesy of Kwizly. After having a crack at today's Quickfire Quiz, how about trying some more? Here are some of our recent favourites, each of which comes with our stamp of approval.

When these two players retired from international football in the extended aftermath of World Cup 2026, they took a whopping 13 Ballon d'Or awards with them. That's what we call big hitters. But how much do you know about these famous foes? This quiz has just two possible answers for each question: Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo?

Speaking of international football, how about a couple of World Cup quizzes? For starters, can you name every player to have won the World Cup and Champions League since 1992, when the latter was rebranded? More recently, can you name all 16 stadiums that hosted matches at World Cup 2026?

FourFourTwo has had a few badge quizzes and this one is crueller than most. We've cut some club and country crests back to just 10,000 pixels in our cropped badge quiz and all we want to find out is whether you're still able to identify them.

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Just one more for now, and we're off into the managerial realm. Can you name a selection of gaffering greats from their managerial honours alone? Every managerial record is unique, so there's plenty to go on and we believe in you. Really, we do.

We have puzzles too. Our Weekend Crossword is a regular football teaser for your Sunday, and remember to sign up to the newsletter for more quizzes in your inbox. Don't forget to join The Club for free additional membership benefits!