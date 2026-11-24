The next World Cup will be the tournament's centenary, the 24th finals, and the first to be played in multiple confederations. The appropriateness or otherwise of that is a matter of opinion, but what we do know is that we'll have plenty of additions to the pantheon of stadiums where World Cup matches have been held. Welcome to a new FourFourTwo quiz.

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For this quiz, we've taken a dive into the history of the greatest show on earth and selected some photographs of the grounds and domes where the big matches were played between 1930 and 2026.

There are 20 World Cup stadiums to name from all over the globe and no time limit with which to concern yourself.

FourFourTwo has a growing collection of football quizzes and they're all courtesy of Kwizly. We'll begin with another World Cup quiz, shall we? We shall. There have been some bad days at the office for the Three Lions, but can you name every nation ever to have beaten England in a World Cup match?

Next, we're bringing the Premier League into it. Can you name every player to have won the World Cup as a Premier League player, by which we mean they won the World Cup while employed by a Premier League club.

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Here's another one to end on. We've been scouring Wikipedia to pick out some managerial honours lists. Without a full career path to go on, can you tell us which managers these honours belong to?

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