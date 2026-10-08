Quiz! Can you name every nation to have beaten England at the World Cup?

How well do you know England's conquerors?

England are one of a handful of teams who've won the World Cup, but more often than not they taste defeat at the end of the journey, along the way, or both. They added another loss at World Cup 2026 but some of these defeats on the global stage aren't so fresh in the memory.

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This FourFourTwo quiz simply asks you to identify every team England have ever been beaten by in a World Cup match. The great ones and the not-so-great ones, and no, England themselves don't count.

There are 24 World Cup losses to account for in England's history and we're enforcing a time limit of 5 minutes to tap out all the teams responsible for them.

FourFourTwo has many, many more football quizzes and they're all courtesy of Kwizly. Perhaps we can interest you in our twisted badge quiz. We've made some dastardly edits to club and country badges and you have to recognise them for what they were when they looked good.

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