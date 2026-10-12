Quiz! Can you name every player to get three red cards in a single Premier League season?

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Published 2 min read

How many of these memorable bad lads can you name in just four minutes?

Red card
How many of these Premier League bad boys can you name?

The Premier League has had its fair share of hard men and devious star players. The technicalities of the laws make it easier to pick up a red card than ever before. Despite that, there are only a handful of players who've been sent off three times in the same season. In this FourFourTwo quiz, you'll try to name them all.

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There are serious penalties for players who rack up multiple reds in quick succession, so these men spent a good portion of the seasons in question on the sidelines. We're giving you not only the seasons, but the teams they played for.

In all, there have been 7 players with three red cards in a single campaign in the Premier League. One or two might be a little surprising, so the time limit on this one is a very reasonable 4 minutes.

Handpicked football quizzes we know you'll love

FourFourTwo has a huge vault of football quizzes, all courtesy of Kwizly. For starters, we want you to complete these 15 career paths using just a list of the previous clubs and a picture of the player (past or present) in question.

Then, we want you to answer these questions about the streets football won't forget and these ones about the famous and historic football grounds of England. Still keen? Try out our twisted badge quiz.

If women's football is your area of expertise, you'll have no trouble at all with this last quiz. Can you name every team in the top two tiers of women's football in England?

FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 72 features clues on Buccaneers, pirates and Vikings. Don't forget to subscribe to our newsletter for your daily afternoon briefing of football trivia and analysis, and don't forget to join The Club: our free membership portal where you can secret hints and get on the leaderboard.

Chris Nee
Chris Nee

Chris is a Warwickshire-based freelance football writer specialising in West Midlands football, the Premier League, the EFL and the J.League. He is the author of the High Protein Beef Paste football newsletter and owner of Aston Villa Review. He supports Coventry Sphinx.

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