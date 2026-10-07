Quiz! Can you name every Premier League player to have won the World Cup?

How well do you know your World Cup winners?

For some footballers, playing in the Premier League is the pinnacle of their ambitions. For others, winning the World Cup is the ultimate dream. So, spare a thought for the select few who have to decide which achievement meant more, the poor sods. This FourFourTwo quiz is about them.

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Your task is simple. We want you to think of a player who played in the Premier League and won the World Cup while he was there, and type in his name. Then we want you to do it again and again.

Just 21 Premier League players have won the World Cup while employed in England's top division. You have 10 minutes to name every single one of them.

FourFourTwo has a huge supply of football quizzes and they're all courtesy of Kwizly. England's League Cup, or EFL Cup, has been played under many different sponsorship names in its 66-year history. Can you name every League Cup title sponsor ever?

Next, we have a badge quiz with a twist. We've messed with some club and country badges, removed the team names and given them some very unflattering colour updates. All you need to do is tell us whose badges they are.

Finally, we want you to try your hand at some stadium trivia by tackling our Big Quiz of English football grounds. There are questions about their names, stands, histories and teams, and it'll take a true historian of the English game to answer them all correctly.

FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 72 features clues on Buccaneers, pirates and Vikings. Don't forget to subscribe to our newsletter for your daily afternoon briefing of football trivia and analysis, and don't forget to join The Club: our free membership portal where you can secret hints and get on the leaderboard.