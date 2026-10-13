Quiz! Can you name every sponsor of the EFL Trophy?

Can you name every sponsor the EFL Trophy has ever had?

The EFL Trophy, formerly the Football League Trophy and formerly formerly the Associate Members Cup, has a new sponsor this season. There were 12 before it - some for a long time, others just for a good time - and this FourFourTwo quiz spans the entire sponsorship history of English football's 'other' trophy.

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Far away from the vice grip of the Premier League football supporters up and down England have been enjoying the EFL Trophy for decades. The controversial introduction of the top teams' under-21 sides has undoubtedly had an effect, but at least one firm still believes enough to stick its name on the ribbons.

There are now 13 past and present sponsors of the EFL Trophy. We want you to name them all, but you can have 6 minutes to name them. More than four decades of history can take some remembering.

FourFourTwo has a huge supply of football quizzes and they're all courtesy of Kwizly. If you nailed this one, you'll have no problem naming every title sponsor in the history of the Football League Cup as well, so let's start there.

Next, can you name every team competing in Europe this season - that's the 108 teams in the league phase of the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League - without the help of the Wikipedia pages we used to list them?

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We also want you to answer all of these tricky questions about the streets football won't forget and another batch all about the famous and historic football grounds of England.

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