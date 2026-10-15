Quiz! Can you name every team in Australia's A-League Men in 2026-27?

Can you name every team in the A-League this year?

2026-27 is a special season in the history of men's football in Australia. This is the 22nd A-League season and the 50th season of national football down under, and it all gets underway with a tantalising derby in the nation's sporting capital. This FourFourTwo quiz is the perfect, quickfire way to warm up.

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By the way, we can recommend spending some time watching the A-League Men this season. Many of the matches are both available to watch legally and at convenient but unusual times for those of us elsewhere in the world. 10:00am football on a Saturday? Yes please.

There are 12 teams in the A-League and your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to name them all within a punchy time limit of just 3 minutes. Be sure to let us know if you snag them all.

FourFourTwo has a huge supply of football quizzes and they're all courtesy of Kwizly. First, we want you to have a crack at these questions about the streets football won't forget and these ones about the famous and historic football grounds of England.

Next up, let's find out whether you can name every title sponsor in the history of the Football League Cup and every team competing in Europe this season - that's the 108 teams in the league phase of the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League.

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Finally, here's a 30-minute monster that we're pretty convinced is impossible. Prove us wrong. Can you name every team ever to participate in the league phase, group stage or first round of the Champions League?

FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 72 features clues on Buccaneers, pirates and Vikings. Don't forget to subscribe to our newsletter for your daily afternoon briefing of football trivia and analysis, and don't forget to join The Club: our free membership portal where you can secret hints and get on the leaderboard.