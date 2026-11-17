The Welsh national team's Nations League match against Portugal in September was only their second competitive meeting. Can you name the starting line-up from the first?

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Chris Coleman's Wales reached the last four before their remarkable journey at the European Championship came to an end in France in 2016. Their stunning quarter-final win over Belgium was one for the ages but the players who started the semi-final are likely to be in an elite category for some time.

As Wales and Portugal clash again in the Nations League, we're looking back at that line-up. Can you name all 11 players selected by Coleman but ultimately defeated by goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Nani?

Now you're warmed up, how about tackling some more of our football quizzes? We've got a whole bunch of them and they're all courtesy of Kwizly. First up, it's our Premier League Years Picture Quiz. Simply tell us which season served up each of our favourite photographic moments.

We've covered a Wales defeat. Here are some England ones. Can you name every nation ever to have beaten England in a World Cup match? We're including group stage losses as well as the teams who've knocked the Three Lions out, so there are plenty to get stuck into.

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Let's test your expertise on individual accolades. In the fifties, France Football introduced the Ballon d'Or. There have been 18 World Cups since then and we want you to tell us who won every fourth one.Can you name the winner of the Ballon d'Or in every World Cup year since 1958?

It's not just quizzes. We love puzzles too. Here's FourFourTwo’s Weekend Crossword 78, featuring clues on myths, legends and Germans.

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