Quiz! Can you name the top international appearance-makers to have played at a World Cup?

How well do you know your international centurions?

Representing one's country is one of the highest honours football has to offer and going to a World Cup takes that to a whole different level. Some players have racked up the caps but haven't won one at a World Cup, for various reasons. This FourFourTwo quiz is all about the players who have.

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International centurions are increasingly common, for obvious reasons, so we're setting the bar a little higher. We want you to name every player with 125 caps or more and World Cup experience to back them up.

There are 135 players to name and we're applying a time limit of 20 minutes for this one. Don't be shy about letting us know how you get on.

FourFourTwo has loads more football quizzes, all courtesy of Kwizly. Let's get started by asking you to name every team competing in the league phase of the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League this season and then to answer some fiendish questions about the streets football won't forget.

After that, we're heading to Spain's biggest clubs for a tasty bit of transfer quizzing. Can you name the 50 most expensive players ever signed by Barcelona or Real Madrid?

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Finally, why don't you try out our Big Quiz of English Football Grounds? It goes east and west, north and south, and hitting 100 percent is evidence of elite quizzing. Have a go!

FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 72 features clues on Buccaneers, pirates and Vikings. Don't forget to subscribe to our newsletter for your daily afternoon briefing of football trivia and analysis, and don't forget to join The Club: our free membership portal where you can secret hints and get on the leaderboard.