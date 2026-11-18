Players are fitter, more durable and more focused on their individual statistics than ever. The best goalscorers in the world are racking up barely credible tallies for their national teams and pushing on well into their thirties and even forties. But football is a team game, and some teams have reliable goalscorers without ever making it to the World Cup. They're the red herrings in this FourFourTwo quiz.

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We're interested in the top international goalscorers who have played at the World Cup and we want you to name every player with 30 or more international goals who fits the bill.

There are 63 international goal-getters to name and 20 minutes to see how many of them you can remember.

FourFourTwo has a growing collection of football quizzes and they're all courtesy of Kwizly. Away from the World Cup (mostly), here's a quiz that's all about managers and their medals. Can you name these managers from their honours lists without their full career paths to guide you?

England's first World Cup was in 1950 and delivered one of the biggest upsets they've ever suffered at a major tournament; a wake-up call, really. There have been many defeats for the Three Lions since then, but can you name every nation ever to have beaten England in a World Cup match?

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Last but not least, we're combining the World Cup with England's top division in the modern era. Can you name every player to have won the World Cup as a Premier League player?

FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 77 features clues on tricks, trequartistas and Trents. Remember to subscribe to our newsletter for your daily afternoon briefing of football trivia and analysis, and don't forget to join The Club: our free membership portal where you can secret hints and get on the leaderboard.