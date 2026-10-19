Quiz! Can you name the top scorer of every Premier League team in 2006-07?

Can you name the top scorer of every team in the Premier League 20 years ago?

2006-07 delivered Alex Ferguson's ninth Premier League title at Manchester United. It was the Red Devils' 16th English championship overall and set them on the path to a famous Champions League win the following season.

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Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal made up the all-important top four. Watford, a post-Curbishley Charlton Athletic and Sheffield United were all relegated from the top division.

This quiz challenges you to name all 20 top scorers in 6 minutes. One per club, mostly, and we're only counting goals in the Premier League.

FourFourTwo has many more football quizzes and they're all courtesy of Kwizly. Let's move straight on to our latest career paths quiz, which provides pictures of 15 footballers and asks you to name the final club of their illustrious careers.

We also want you to name every title sponsor that's ever been slapped on the Football League Cup over the course of its 66-year history as the third-most important football trophy in the English game.

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Lastly for now, how's your knowledge of the biggest Spanish transfers? They don't come much bigger than these: Can you name the 50 most expensive players ever signed by Barcelona or Real Madrid?

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