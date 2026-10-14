Quiz! Can you name the top scorer of every Premier League team in 2016-17?

Can you name the top scorer of every team in the Premier League 10 years ago?

Chelsea won their fifth title of the Premier League era in 2016-17. It was Antonio Conte's finest hour in English football as he led the Blues to the top of the table, seven points clear of Tottenham Hotspur and 15 ahead of Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

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Sunderland and Middlesbrough were both among the relegated teams, and Arsenal were the only team in the top six not to play in the Champions League the following season. Manchester United qualified by winning the Europa League in 2017.

Your challenge in this quiz is to name all 20 top scorers in 6 minutes. We're only counting Premier League goals. Let us know how you get on!

FourFourTwo has an almost bottomless vault of football quizzes and they're all courtesy of Kwizly. Sticking with English football's history, here's a quiz that asks you to name every title sponsor in the 66-year history of the Football League Cup, aka the EFL Cup.

Next, there are 108 teams in the league phase of the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League this season. Can you name them every club competing in Europe in 2026-27?

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Finally, we've been a bit naughty with some football club and international team badges, removing a name here and changing a colour there in an effort to fox your visual skills. Can you still ace our badge quiz?

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