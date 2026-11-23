How many of the connections can you spot?

Professional football might be a short career in the grand scheme of things, but transfers are just a part of the job. Players move around all the time, and collect clubs as they go. But can you pick out the clubs that connect players? This new FourFourTwo quiz will find out.

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All of these players are well known and the clubs are too, but only one club can be applied to each question. It'll be the only club where all four players have made senior appearances.

There are 10 groups of four players and we've given you just 5 minutes on the clock to tell us which single club is the connective tissue within each group. Let us know how you go!

FourFourTwo has many more football quizzes, all courtesy of Kwizly. Let's start you off with a couple of quick ones for English football experts. Can you answer these questions about the Premier League in 2016-17 and name every team in the top two tiers of women's football in England?

For something a bit more involved and much more time-consuming, we can take you way down into the detail of Premier League history. Can you name every player to have ever scored a Premier League hat-trick?

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We're staying in the realm of historic top-flight goalscorers in England for our last recommendation. Can you name the first goalscorer of every Premier League season from the inaugural 1992-93 season right up to 2026-27?

FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 72 features clues on Buccaneers, pirates and Vikings. Don't forget to subscribe to our newsletter for your daily afternoon briefing of football trivia and analysis, and don't forget to join The Club: our free membership portal where you can secret hints and get on the leaderboard.