How much can you remember about England's shirt numbers?

England's first international, the first international football match ever, was played in 1872. The national team first wore shirt numbers in 1937. Since then, some of the most famous footballers of all have represented England, but only a few have become synonymous with particular shirts and shirt numbers. This visual FourFourTwo quiz will focus on those who did.

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We've selected some shirt and number combinations to show you. Your job is to tell us which player the shirt belonged to, if briefly, in the long history of the Three Lions. Let's see how you get on.

There are 20 England players to name in total and no time limit, so you can settle in and give it some thought.

FourFourTwo has many more football quizzes for you to try out and they're all courtesy of Kwizly. First up, it's another visual one. We've picked out some famous moments in the modern era and we want you to tell us which season they happened in. It's our new Premier League Years picture quiz.

Next, there have been 18 World Cup years since the creation of football's foremost individual accolade, and therefore 18 answer to this quiz. Can you name every player to have won the Ballon d'Or in a World Cup year?

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Last one for now. Let's head to the bottom of the world and see how far your football knowledge can go. Can you name every team competing in Australia and New Zealand's A-League Men in the 2026-27 season?

FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 77 features clues on tricks, trequartistas and Trents. Remember to subscribe to our newsletter for your daily afternoon briefing of football trivia and analysis, and don't forget to join The Club: our free membership portal where you can secret hints and get on the leaderboard.