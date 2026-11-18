Chief Engineer and Head of Homeland Security, Michael Barington stamps the passport of a visitor to the Principality of Sealand, some seven miles (11 kilometres) off the coast of southeast England

The Principality of Sealand is only half the length of a football pitch, but that hasn't stopped the tiny micronation from trying to make its grand return to international football.

In 1967, Major Roy Bates, the owner of a pirate radio station, occupied HM Fort Roughs – a fortress in the North Sea, seven miles off the Suffolk coast – and declared it a nation.

By 1975, Sealand had a flag, a constitution, an anthem and passports. Like any self-respecting country, it also needed a football team. The Sealand National Football

"Sealand my a***!"

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Association was first founded in 2003 – the entire national team was initially from Denmark, bizarrely – then revived by a Scot six years later, competing in non-FIFA matches against the likes of the Chagos Islands and Alderney.



Fixtures weren't played on the offshore platform, but rather in Godalming, in Surrey. Royle Family actor Ralf Little was among those who played for the team, with former West Ham hard man Julian Dicks taking the coaching reins for a spell, before activities came to an end once more in the mid-2010s.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

After a 12-year hiatus, Sealand is set to return in 2027 with both men's and women's ‘national sides', as well as a different approach.

“This team is all about spreading the message of Sealand, but we will be a proper international team ready to play other nations, both recognised and unrecognised,” director of football Ross Galbally tells FFT.

While it may appear that Sealand could struggle for a player pool (even Michael Bates, who inherited the platform from his dad, doesn't actually live there), anyone who takes up an e-citizenship of the Principality will be eligible for selection – that can be bought online for £7.99 a month, while noble titles are also available.

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It costs £499.99 to become a Duke or Duchess, but just £39.99 to become a Baron or Baroness – in 2012, Ed Sheeran became Baron von Edward Sheeran of Sealand.

“Sealand's motto is ‘From the sea, freedom,'” Galbally explains. “Our team is open to anyone sharing our values. Every other country picks on citizenship and birthright, so why can't we select our team based on values?”

“THE WHOLE ADVENTURE IS ABOUT SEALAND AND ITS ETHOS, BUT ALSO THE PLAYERS' JOURNEYS”

The team's first trials will be held in early 2027, and people can apply from anywhere. There has already been interest from Argentina, the USA and Scandinavia.

“We hope Sealand will offer a second chance for players who missed out on showing their talent on the international stage,” Galbally says. “This whole adventure is about Sealand and its ethos, but also the players, their stories and their journeys.”

Sealand's managerial team is set to include coaches with experience in the EFL, as well as non-league. The executive board is a mixture of those with football backgrounds and people involved with music – a link to Sealand's pirate radio past.

The new team's inaugural game is likely to be in the UK, but matches could also take place in mainland Europe and the USA.

There are no plans to knock on FIFA or UEFA's door any time soon, and it also seems unlikely they'd meet the criteria to join CONIFA, the alternative organisation for nations, states and peoples not recognised by FIFA – current members of that organisation include Tibet, Greenland and Cornwall.

But Sealand has never been overly concerned about following the rules – from 2027, football's latest national side could be coming to a city near you.