Saudi Arabia scrap 'stadium in the sky', with World Cup promises in doubt

World Cup 2034 hosts Saudi Arabia have scrapped plans to build the NEOM Stadium, a so-called stadium in the sky.

The proposed 46,000-seater ground was envisioned as one of a handful of new stadiums built by the Middle Eastern country, as they shape up to host the Greatest Show on Earth.

NEOM Stadium was planned to be 350 metres above the ground and integrated into the roof of the futuristic new city, The Line – but it now won't be built at all.

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Mohammed bin Salman had a big role in the NEOM Stadium (Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2021, Saudi ruler Mohammed bin Salman announced The Line: a sci-fi-esque city that would be built to be just 200 metres wide, 110 miles long, with no cars or streets and an entirely glass mirror exterior, with all basic services within a five-minute walking distance.

The NEOM Stadium was set to be the centrepiece of the project – though the proposed smart city has been widely panned by critics for unrealistic costs and timelines, environmental harm, and human rights violations, with thousands displaced and migrant workers expected to work “way beyond what the international minimum standards permit”, as per an ITV documentary.

According to Reuters, however, the construction intelligence platform MEED Projects indicates that the NEOM Stadium is currently categorised as ‘on hold’.

Saudi Arabia was awarded the rights to host the 25th World Cup in 2023 by FIFA president Gianni Infantino, to much controversy, with the governing body handing Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay games at the 2030 tournament – billed to be part of commemorations of the 100th anniversary – effectively ruling Europe, Africa, and South America out as potential bidders for the 2034 World Cup.

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FIFA then announced they would only be giving 25 days for interested nations to express their intent to host the 2034 tournament – with Saudi Arabia announcing its bid within minutes.

Saudi Arabia's original bid featured 15 stadiums, with only four had been constructed at that point, with NEOM listed as a host city.

The original webside promised the city would be “a living laboratory,” “a new model for livability” and “a future global hub”.

The NEOM Stadium is 'on hold' (Image credit: REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed)

Reports state that $50 billion has already been pumped into developing The Line – and with trillions expected to make the smart city a reality, the project could take decades to complete.

Saudi's other proposed stadiums include The King Abdullah Economic City Stadium, Jeddah Central Development Stadium, ROSHN Stadium, New Murabba Stadium, Qiddiya Coast Stadium, Aramco Stadium, Prince Mohammed bin Salman Stadium, South Riyadh Stadium, and King Salman International Stadium.