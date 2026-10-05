When can Ireland and Israel next play each other?

Ireland players bow their heads as the Israeli national anthem is played

Following one of the most bad-tempered and politically-charged international windows in recent memory, the Republic of Ireland and Israel have finally concluded their UEFA Nations League double-header.

But in the wake of bad blood, anthem protests, and media confrontations, football fans and administrators alike are left asking: when can the two nations next face each other on the pitch?

The recent back-to-back fixtures between Ireland and Israel were fraught with controversy long before a ball was kicked, especially as Ireland goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu withdrew from the squad citing ethical issues. Both matches also had to be relocated to neutral venues in Hungary and Serbia due to security concerns.

Ireland and Israel could meet again in Euro 2028 qualifying

Ireland's Jayson Molumby clashes with an Israeli player (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prior to kick-off in Hungary, Irish players bowed their heads during the playing of the Israeli national anthem, while Irish captains Dara O'Shea (in Hungary) and Caoimhin Kelleher (in Serbia) refused to shake hands with their opposite number.

Following Ireland's victory in the opening game, Israel skipper Manor Solomon publicly voiced frustration over the Irish squad's perceived hostility.

Israel vs Republic of Ireland, 27 September 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) launched an investigation into allegations that Irish players, including striker Adam Idah, were subjected to racist abuse from Israeli supporters in the stands following their first match-up.

Tension reached a boiling point ahead of the return fixture when an Israeli journalist launched what manager Heimir Hallgrimsson termed a 'verbal attack', accusing Irish players of directing racist slurs toward Israel's squad.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

FAI communications manager Kieran Crowley terminated the press conference, dismissing the accusations as 'completely untrue.'

The friction surrounding the fixture stems from the ongoing conflict and humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Public sentiment in Ireland is uniquely supportive of the Palestinian cause - a stance deeply rooted in Ireland's own national history of foreign occupation, partition, and struggle for self-determination.

The matches sparked widespread domestic protests in Ireland, with political groups and fans demanding boycotts and questioning why Israel remains permitted to compete in UEFA tournaments.

Could Ireland and Israel meet in Euro 2028 qualifying?

The next potential competitive meeting between Ireland and Israel could arrive as early as next year. The group stage draw for UEFA Euro 2028 qualification takes place in December, with qualifying fixtures kicking off in March 2027.

Ireland and Israel could technically be drawn into the same qualifying group. However, following the turmoil of the Nations League window, Ireland manager Hallgrimsson has publicly requested that UEFA keep the two nations separate in future tournament draws to avoid further hostility.

UEFA already enforces strict rules preventing certain politically sensitive pairings from playing each other. The governing body currently prohibits several high-risk fixtures:

Armenia vs Azerbaijan (Nagorno-Karabakh territorial conflict)

(Nagorno-Karabakh territorial conflict) Spain vs Gibraltar (disputed sovereignty over Gibraltar)

(disputed sovereignty over Gibraltar) Kosovo vs Serbia (diplomatic non-recognition of independence)

(diplomatic non-recognition of independence) Kosovo vs Bosnia & Herzegovina (diplomatic non-recognition)

(diplomatic non-recognition) Russia vs Ukraine and Ukraine vs Belarus (ongoing war in Ukraine)

Whether UEFA will officially add Ireland vs Israel to its list of prohibited clashes ahead of December's Euro 2028 qualifying draw remains to be seen.

Should UEFA decline to intervene, the two sides could feasibly meet again as soon as spring 2027, though neither nation, nor European football's governing body, will be eager for a repeat of this past week's clashes.