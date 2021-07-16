Adidas reveal brand new Champions League ball for the 2021/22 season

Adidas have revealed the new Champions League ball, set to be used in the competition in the 2021/22 group stages.

The new ball is called 'Pyrostorm' - just like an Adidas colourway range of boots a few years ago - and suitably, it has fiery yellow and red panels across it, with aspects of pink and thick, black strips along it.

The new ball reworks the design of the last ball, in which the iconic star panels didn't quite match up by point; this new design almost blurs the panels to create a modern look, with the logos of the Champions League and Adidas in black on the white ball.

This is also the first white Champions League ball for a few seasons; last year, a silver ball was used in the latter stages of the competition, with red, blue and purple balls also used over the past few seasons.

The Champions League is undergoing a subtle rebrand for the 2021/22 season - but don't worry, the iconic logo, anthem and starball are obviously staying.

The Champions League logo itself has seen a very subtle tweak in font and style to bring it more in line with the Europa League and Europa Conference League logos, ahead of the new season.

There's set to be a new TV intro for the competition - as there usually is - and the branding could well be changed too. For the past three years, the Champions League has had a purple/cyan colour palette.

There is expected to be a new Adidas Champions League ball for the knockout stages of the Champions League, as there is every season.

Buy the new Champions League ball from Adidas.co.uk

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get a FREE England Euro 96 shirt!

READ NEXT

RICHARD JOLLY Can England become the new Germany at major tournaments?

TRANSFER NEWS Chelsea preparing huge offer for Erling Haaland

EUROPE Who has the best squad in the world?