Trending

Champions League News and Features

Latest about Champions League

Kylian Mbappe

Quiz! Can you name every Champions League hat-trick scorer since 2010?

By FourFourTwo Staff

Quiz Kylian destroyed Barcelona last night - but he's only one of 77 hat-trick heroes in the past 11 seasons

Quiz
Champions League

Champions League live streams: How to watch every game this week, from anywhere in the world

Posted

UCL Champions League live streams are all on BT Sport this season - here's what's on, and how to watch it all

UCL
Barcelona v PSG live stream

Barcelona v PSG live stream: how to watch the Champions League wherever you are in the world

Posted

Buying guide Watch a Barcelona v PSG live stream, as two European giants go head to head in the last 16

Buying guide
RB Leipzig v Liverpool live stream

RB Leipzig v Liverpool live stream: how to watch the Champions League wherever you are in the world

Posted

Buying guide RB Leipzig v Liverpool live stream, as the Reds look to get their season back on track in Europe

Buying guide
Champions League ball

Quiz! Can you name every Champions League side's top three signings?

By FourFourTwo Staff

Quiz 16 sides, three signings for each - how well do you know the clubs in this year's knockouts?

Quiz
Champions League ball

Champions League: Buy the new knockout stages ball now

By Mark White

The new Champions League ball is here and it's beautiful - plus, there's £24 off the group stage ball

Quiz! Can you name every club to reach a Champions League or European Cup final?

Posted

Quiz There have been over 50 years of finals in Europe - but how many teams can you name that have competed in them?

Quiz
Champions League trophy

Who will win the 2020/21 Champions League? FourFourTwo writers make their predictions

By Chris Flanagan, Ed McCambridge, Joe Brewin, Mark White, Conor Pope, James Andrew

PREDICTIONS Place your bets - who are our esteemed team picking for the European crown this time around?

PREDICTIONS
Jadon Sancho

Real Madrid, PSG, or Manchester United: Where will Jadon Sancho go this summer?

By Ed McCambridge

TRANSFERS Sancho’s evolution at Borussia Dortmund has placed him on the wanted lists of Europe’s top clubs

TRANSFERS
Jonathan Woodgate

Jonathan Woodgate exclusive: “My period at Leeds was special – but I feel unfulfilled”

By FourFourTwo Staff

The former England defender reflects on a career blighted by injury

123...789NextArchives