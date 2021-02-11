Champions League News and Features
Quiz! Can you name every Champions League hat-trick scorer since 2010?
By FourFourTwo Staff
Quiz Kylian destroyed Barcelona last night - but he's only one of 77 hat-trick heroes in the past 11 seasons
Champions League live streams: How to watch every game this week, from anywhere in the world
UCL Champions League live streams are all on BT Sport this season - here's what's on, and how to watch it all
Barcelona v PSG live stream: how to watch the Champions League wherever you are in the world
Buying guide Watch a Barcelona v PSG live stream, as two European giants go head to head in the last 16
RB Leipzig v Liverpool live stream: how to watch the Champions League wherever you are in the world
Buying guide RB Leipzig v Liverpool live stream, as the Reds look to get their season back on track in Europe
Quiz! Can you name every Champions League side's top three signings?
By FourFourTwo Staff
Quiz 16 sides, three signings for each - how well do you know the clubs in this year's knockouts?
Champions League: Buy the new knockout stages ball now
By Mark White
The new Champions League ball is here and it's beautiful - plus, there's £24 off the group stage ball
Quiz! Can you name every club to reach a Champions League or European Cup final?
Quiz There have been over 50 years of finals in Europe - but how many teams can you name that have competed in them?
Who will win the 2020/21 Champions League? FourFourTwo writers make their predictions
By Chris Flanagan, Ed McCambridge, Joe Brewin, Mark White, Conor Pope, James Andrew
PREDICTIONS Place your bets - who are our esteemed team picking for the European crown this time around?
Real Madrid, PSG, or Manchester United: Where will Jadon Sancho go this summer?
By Ed McCambridge
TRANSFERS Sancho’s evolution at Borussia Dortmund has placed him on the wanted lists of Europe’s top clubs
