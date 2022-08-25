Champions League 2022/23 draw: How are the pots decided?

The Champions League 2022/23 draw will be made today at 5pm, UK time, with Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur all learning their fates for the season.

City in Pot 1, with the other three teams left in the second pot. Scottish pair Celtic Rangers, back in the competition for together for the first time in a decade, are both in Pot 4 for the draw.

So why is each team in these specific pots? Allow us to explain…

(Image credit: Getty)

How are the pots decided for the Champions League 2022/23? 32 teams qualify for the Champions League every season. The 32 sides are then split into four pots. The stronger teams are supposed to be in Pot 1, the weaker teams in Pot 4, so that each Champions League will be balanced. Pot 1 consists of the competition winners from last season, plus the holders of the Europa League – that's Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt, respectively. The other slots are filled by the domestic champions of the top leagues in Europe, according to UEFA coefficient. In the event that there is overlap between competition winners and domestic champions, the number of league champions in Pot 1 may rise or fall. This season, there are six. The other 24 teams are ordered purely by coefficient and placed from Pot 2 to Pot 4.

What is UEFA coefficient and how is it decided? Introduced in 1979, coefficients are statistics used for ranking and seeding clubs depending on how well they've done in UEFA competition. Clubs receive points depending on whether they win or lose matches in Europe, with the clubs who are regularly successful in the Champions League and Europa League accumulating more coefficient than those who are not. For example, a club earns 40,000 coefficient points if it wins a qualification match – but 78,000 if it wins a final. Bayern are the top-rated side with 138,000 coefficient in this season's competition.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Can clubs from the same country be drawn against each other in a Champions League group? No. Clubs have country protection until the quarter-finals of the competition.