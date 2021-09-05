England vs Andorra live stream: How to watch World Cup qualifying from anywhere in the world

England vs Andorra live stream, ITV, Sunday 5 September, 5pm BST

England can take another step closer to the 2022 World Cup by beating Andorra on Sunday.

The Three Lions will return to Wembley for the first time since that heart-breaking penalty shoot-out defeat by Italy in the final of Euro 2020. That near-miss remains painful for England fans - only two months have passed, after all - but there is still reason to positive about the future. No one will relish facing Gareth Southgate's side in Qatar, and the qualification campaign to date suggests they will have few problems booking their place at the tournament.

England sit top of Group I having won each of their four matches to date. Denmark are the only other European nation to have amassed 12 points by this stage of the process, although not every side has played four games. England's latest win was as comfortable as they come, as Hungary were thrashed 4-0 on Thursday. Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane resumed their terrific partnership in attack, while Harry Maguire and Declan Rice also got on the scoresheet.

A trip to Poland on Wednesday represents England's toughest assignment of the campaign, and Southgate will have that match in mind when he picks his team for Sunday's contest. Very few players will start all three matches in this international break, and a home game against one of Europe's minnows is an excellent chance to freshen things up.

Patrick Bamford is in line to make his England debut, either from the start or as a substitute, while the likes of Jesse Lingard, Tyrone Mings, Conor Coady and Jude Bellingham will hope to be involved from the first whistle. One of Reece James or Trent Alexander-Arnold is likely to come in at right-back, while Nick Pope could be handed the gloves as Jordan Pickford takes a rest.

Andorra beat San Marino on Wednesday but will not expect to take anything from Sunday's encounter. Simply avoiding a demolition would be a success for the nation of 77,000.

Kick-off is at 5pm BST and the game is being shown live on ITV/ITV Hub in the UK.

